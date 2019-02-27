Shop worker Lauren Moores, 27, decided to join Slimming World in June 2017 after becoming unhappy with her weight and through a desire to feel more confident.

By Christmas of that year, she had nearly lost three-and-a-half stone, and decided to carry on with the plan, with her goal in sight.

Lauren said: “I never expected to lose so much weight, at first I was very sceptical but in my first fortnight I had won my first award. By Christmas 2017, I was in the groove with nearly three-and-a-half stone off.

“I love the fact that no food is off limits, you can eat until you’re full and even with special occasions and holidays you can fit life into this amazing plan.”

Lauren weighed 18 stone 12lbs when she joined the slimming group 2017 but, almost two years on, weighs some 47kgs less, about the same as an average 12-year-old.

Kelly Gonçalves, a Slimming World consultant who helped Lauren, said: “She is such an inspiration to me, she has just taken to food optimising like a duck to water, she takes everything in her stride, but my goodness she really is a superstar. I’m so proud of her.

“With 59.8 per cent of the population of Cambridgeshire carrying excess weight, Lauren really is living proof that it can be done, with the new Everyone Health referral scheme in the area, people can join us for 12 weeks for free.”

