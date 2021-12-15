Opinion

Have you ever wondered why people get into local politics? I sometimes ask myself that question. But for me it was because I believe people deserve to feel connected to others in their neighbourhood, to feel that they belong, that they feel safe.

Sadly, not everyone has that experience, especially after the torrid 22 months we’ve all just been through. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in so many ways, including how it has disrupted the community connections that many of us relied on.

That’s why I put together the St Neots Directory. It covers the community groups, charities and activities that provide opportunities for the people of St Neots to do things together — whether it’s a fitness class, youth club, faith group or karaoke night.

The St Neots Directory has lots of information about clubs and groups in the area. - Credit: BEN PITT

The Directory also covers support services such as Citizens’ Advice Bureau, mental health charities and much more besides.

Please take a look at www.stneots.directory. I was amazed by just how much there is going on in our town, with the majority run by volunteers. I bet you will be too. I know there are more community groups and activities to add — please drop me a line at ben.pitt@ourlovesfarm.co.uk if you’d like to contribute something.

Supporting community connections was also the inspiration for some changes St Neots Town Council is rolling out at the Priory Centre. From January 2022, we’ve slashed the hire fees for the Great Hall and the Guest Hall by up to 43 per cent.

The Guest Hall at the Priory Centre in St Neots. - Credit: BEN PITT

We’ve also introduced a grants scheme that gives a 50 per cent discount for six months to hirers providing new activities with a community benefit.

The Priory Centre is a great facility in a fantastic location. We want to pack out the bookings schedule with activities that encourage people to get out of their homes, meet each other, look out for each other and hopefully have some fun too.

If you’ve got an idea for a new activity, I’d love to hear from you. For those at the early stages, you’ll find some advice at www.stneots.directory/start-something-new about how to get started.

If you’re ready to go, get in touch with the Priory Centre staff via www.priory-centre.com. Either way, please drop me a line at ben.pitt@stneots-tc.gov.uk — even if it’s just an idea you’re hoping someone else will do, and we’ll see what we can rustle up. It’s what us councillors are here for.