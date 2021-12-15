News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Opinion

Find out what's going on in St Neots in new Directory

Logo Icon

Ben Pitt

Published: 11:00 AM December 15, 2021
St Neots Town Councillor Ben Pitt.

St Neots Town Councillor Ben Pitt. - Credit: Ben Pitt

Have you ever wondered why people get into local politics? I sometimes ask myself that question. But for me it was because I believe people deserve to feel connected to others in their neighbourhood, to feel that they belong, that they feel safe.

Sadly, not everyone has that experience, especially after the torrid 22 months we’ve all just been through. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in so many ways, including how it has disrupted the community connections that many of us relied on.

That’s why I put together the St Neots Directory. It covers the community groups, charities and activities that provide opportunities for the people of St Neots to do things together — whether it’s a fitness class, youth club, faith group or karaoke night.

The St Neots Directory has lots of information about clubs and groups in the area.

The St Neots Directory has lots of information about clubs and groups in the area. - Credit: BEN PITT

The Directory also covers support services such as Citizens’ Advice Bureau, mental health charities and much more besides.

Please take a look at www.stneots.directory. I was amazed by just how much there is going on in our town, with the majority run by volunteers. I bet you will be too. I know there are more community groups and activities to add — please drop me a line at ben.pitt@ourlovesfarm.co.uk if you’d like to contribute something.

Supporting community connections was also the inspiration for some changes St Neots Town Council is rolling out at the Priory Centre. From January 2022, we’ve slashed the hire fees for the Great Hall and the Guest Hall by up to 43 per cent. 

The Guest Hall at the Priory Centre in St Neots.

The Guest Hall at the Priory Centre in St Neots. - Credit: BEN PITT

We’ve also introduced a grants scheme that gives a 50 per cent discount for six months to hirers providing new activities with a community benefit.

Most Read

  1. 1 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
  2. 2 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer
  3. 3 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
  1. 4 Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row
  2. 5 Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers
  3. 6 St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars
  4. 7 Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
  5. 8 How many people have taken Covid booster jab in Cambridgeshire?
  6. 9 Booster jab capacity set to be expanded
  7. 10 St Neots flood group that is 'voice for the community' is constituted

The Priory Centre is a great facility in a fantastic location. We want to pack out the bookings schedule with activities that encourage people to get out of their homes, meet each other, look out for each other and hopefully have some fun too.

If you’ve got an idea for a new activity, I’d love to hear from you. For those at the early stages, you’ll find some advice at www.stneots.directory/start-something-new about how to get started.

If you’re ready to go, get in touch with the Priory Centre staff via www.priory-centre.com. Either way, please drop me a line at ben.pitt@stneots-tc.gov.uk — even if it’s just an idea you’re hoping someone else will do, and we’ll see what we can rustle up. It’s what us councillors are here for.

Columnists
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Christmas Tree on St Neots Market Square has now been removed.

'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Frank Mason and Jordan Mason in their new '‘Don’t Panic Pizzeria & Grill’ 

New 'Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill' has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Famous Actor and Comedian Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eight people have been disqualified from driving after being caught drink driving.

Eight drink drivers lose their licences including two from Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon