Published: 4:00 PM February 8, 2021

Housing provider Chorus Homes has donated laptops to a primary school and nursery in St Ives.

Chorus, part of the Places for People organisation, handed over nine laptops to Eastfield Infant and Nursery School.

Chorus said it had responded to a plea from the school's chairman of Governors who had issued an urgent request for some equipment for pupils.

The laptops will enable home schooling for those pupils who do not have laptops at home.

Headteacher of Eastfield, Laura Summerfield, said: “On behalf of Eastfield Infant and Nursery School, we would like to thank Chorus Homes for their generous gift which will help those children who are not able to participate fully in home-learning in lockdown.”

Managing director of Chorus Homes, Nigel Finney, said: “We are glad we are able to offer repurposed laptops to the Eastfield school children, so that local children are supported to learn at home during the pandemic.”