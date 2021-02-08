News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Laptop donation for St Ives' school and nursery

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM February 8, 2021   
Headteacher of Eastfield School and Nursery,  Laura Summerfield.

Headteacher of Eastfield School and Nursery, Laura Summerfield. - Credit: CHORUS HOMES

Housing provider Chorus Homes has donated laptops to a primary school and nursery in St Ives. 

Chorus, part of the Places for People organisation, handed over nine laptops to Eastfield Infant and Nursery School.

Chorus said it had responded to a plea from the school's chairman of Governors who had issued an urgent request for some equipment for pupils.

The laptops will enable home schooling for those pupils who do not have laptops at home.

Headteacher of Eastfield, Laura Summerfield, said: “On behalf of Eastfield Infant and Nursery School, we would like to thank Chorus Homes for their generous gift which will help those children who are not able to participate fully in home-learning in lockdown.”

Managing director of Chorus Homes, Nigel Finney, said: “We are glad we are able to offer repurposed laptops to the Eastfield school children, so that local children are supported to learn at home during the pandemic.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspended sentence for care worker who stole from l00-year-old woman
  2. 2 A village full of little gems
  3. 3 New refill shop was 'now or never' moment for St Ives man
  1. 4 Editor's Comment: We need action, not words on flooding in Hunts
  2. 5 Comedy couple spread cheer by sharing lockdown videos
  3. 6 College joins developer to launch new apprenticeship scheme
  4. 7 Council to name new £18m HQ 'New Shire Hall'
  5. 8 Village Focus: Bury has properties dating back to the 17th Century
  6. 9 Village has historic links to William the Conqueror
  7. 10 Two arrested after imitation gun, cash and drugs seized in St Ives
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clear Mask created by LJA Miers

St Neots company produce the first clear masks for hospitals

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A Cambridgeshire police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted on Monday afternoon, February 8.

Police officer hospitalised following assault

Ben Jolley

person
The adult shop on the A1M at Sawtry could be demolished as part of plans for a new Moto service station. 

Adult shop on A1M at Sawtry could be demolished in new plans

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth centre in Huntingdon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Drink driver twice over limit had 'few glasses of wine' before crashing...

John Baker

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus