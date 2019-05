Ladies from the Langley WI in Hemingford Grey Ladies from the Langley WI in Hemingford Grey

The plaque, which reads 'In memory of all who served and fell - 1914-18' has been placed on a tree near the village sign.

Ruth Moore, from the group, said: "We used some money from our funds to have the plaque made as we thought it would be good to remember the men from the village who lost their lives in the war."

You may also want to watch:

Members of the WI made more than 150 green hearts and handed them out to children at Dobbie's Garden Centre, in Wyton, in February as part of a climate change awareness campaign. Last November, they also knitted red poppies for a display around the village to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Ladies from the Langley WI in Hemingford Grey Ladies from the Langley WI in Hemingford Grey

The Langley WI meets on the second Wednesday of the month, from midday till 2pm, at the Hemingford Grey Reading Rooms. Anyone wishing to join the group is welcome to go along.