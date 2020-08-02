Langdale Dance Arts launched the first socially distanced Dance classes PICTURE: Langdale Dance Arts Langdale Dance Arts launched the first socially distanced Dance classes PICTURE: Langdale Dance Arts

Langdale Dance Arts, launched the classes July 23 at Eynesbury Rovers Football Club.

Following the lockdown and closure of all creative works and the performing arts industry, organisers wanted children to return to a sense of normality and be able to release physical energy in a human setting

Principal Tom Langdale has taught dance for 15 years in St Neots and the wider Cambridge area.

He said “It’s been a pleasure to have classes back up and running, even with the difficulties of incorporating the Government restrictions to keep us all safe. This has meant limiting group classes to six and running private lessons, it beats working on Zoom any day.”

Langdale Dance Arts hold classes in jazz, musical theatre and commercial dance on Thursdays evening at Eynesbury Rovers Football for students aged six to young adults.