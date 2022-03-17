Line of Lamborghini supercars at the Wyboston Lakes Tesla chargers off the A1. - Credit: Lewis Stockwell / Petrolheadonism.Club

A parade of gas-guzzling Lamborghini supercars were spotted parked up at a row of Tesla electric vehicle chargers off the A1 near Cambridgeshire.

Motorists using the Tesla Superchargers at Wyboston Lakes near St Neots were left stunned after spotting the line-up of Italian supercars on Sunday (March 13).

Classic cars, including two old-school Minis, were also snapped by a photographer seemingly mocking electric vehicle drivers amid a rising cost in fuel.

Two classic Minis joined the convoy of Lamborghini supercars. - Credit: Lewis Stockwell / Petrolheadonism.Club

It comes after the fastest rise in petrol and diesel prices ever recorded; petrol has now gone up 13p since the start of the month and diesel by nearly 21p.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson, said: “Both petrol and diesel prices soared to yet new record heights on Tuesday.

“The average price of petrol went up by over a penny a litre to 164.98p and diesel by more than 2p to 176.04p.

“A full tank of unleaded for a family car is now almost £91 (£90.74) and diesel nearly £97 (£96.82).

Unlucky for any Tesla owners planning to use the chargers near St Neots. - Credit: Lewis Stockwell / Petrolheadonism.Club

“Drivers can save nearly 4p a litre by buying their fuel at one of the big four supermarkets where the average for petrol is 161.20p and 171.58p for diesel which would save them £2 a tank.

“We continue to remain hopeful that retailers will soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel to drivers when they next buy supply.

“That ought to lead to petrol stabilising at around 160p while diesel ought to stay where it is based on current wholesale prices.”