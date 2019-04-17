Former royal naval captain Victor Lucas presented the Ladybird Boat Trust with civil ensign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which all registered boats are entitled to have.

The Ladybird Boat Trust was set up in 2013 and is based at Hartford Marina in Huntingdon. The vessel Ladybird is wheelchair accessible and accommodates up to 20 passengers in a large heated cabin complete with an open foredeck area to enables passengers to enjoy to the scenery.

It aims to allowed anyone that is disadvantaged in the area to go on boat trips on the River Great Ouse.

Treasurer Peter Clark said: “We were approached by Victor and asked if we wanted to have an ensign flag. We decided to do the presentation on the same day as our crew meeting, meaning that all members were present and could be involved. “

To find out more about the Ladybird Boat Trust visit: http://www.ladybirdboat.org.uk.