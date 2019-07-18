The document, which has 836 signatures, was handed in at Pathfinder House, in Huntingdon, on July 4 by members of the St Neots' Labour branch. HDC plans to close the customer portals at the end of August and has been further developing online services to respond to queries about benefits and Council Tax. HDC has said the closure of the three satellite offices are expected to save £90,000 in the current financial year. Members of the St Neots Labour group say the centres provide a physical contact point for some of the most vulnerable residents and closing them would be detrimental to some groups of people. St Neots Labour Party chairman Michelle Edwards, said: