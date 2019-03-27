Kyle McCrimmon used a table leg and a spoon as a knuckleduster in an attack on a teenager following New Year’s Eve celebrations. Kyle McCrimmon used a table leg and a spoon as a knuckleduster in an attack on a teenager following New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Kyle McCrimmon, 26, was staying with others at the Ramada Hotel, in Huntingdon Road, Boxworth, when he travelled into Cambridge on 31 December.

The group returned to the hotel where, in the early hours of 1 January, McCrimmon accused them of stealing money from him.

He subjected a 19-year-old man to a prolonged attack using a belt, a table leg, hair straighteners and a spoon wrapped around his knuckles. He also filled a kettle with water and sugar and threatened to pour it over the man.

When a 19-year-old woman tried to intervene she was pushed to the floor, dragged around the room by her wrists and then strangled briefly before being let go.

McCrimmon spat at a second 19-year-old woman who said in interview she was terrified she would also be assaulted if she tried to help the victims.

During the ordeal he damaged a table, chair and a window in the hotel room.

Yesterday (26 March) at Cambridge Crown Court, McCrimmon, of no known address, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, affray and criminal damage.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

PC Zoe Patten said: “McCrimmon subjected the victims to an assault lasting nearly an hour before the alarm could be raised. Miraculously the victims escaped with minor injuries and were not more seriously hurt.

“This was a terrifying experience for all of the victims who have shown tremendous courage in working with the police to bring McCrimmon to justice. I want to thank them for their continued support and fortitude.

“I hope the conclusion of the court proceedings will bring some relief and they can put this experience behind them.”