Published: 2:10 PM June 29, 2021

Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Marcin Krywiel, 39, of Newland Avenue, Hull was at a pub in High Street, Huntingdon on May 26 2019, when he pulled out a Stanley knife and began waving it around, including in the face of a 22-year-old woman (now 24yrs).

The woman alerted security and police were called. Krywiel was escorted from the pub when he dropped the knife on the floor and claimed he was under the influence of a concoction of drugs and alcohol.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday June 25, Krywiel was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

PC James Thompson said: “Some people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection. What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.”

Visit our website to find out what we’re doing to tackle knife crime, or to report someone you know who carries a weapon: https://bit.ly/3do4flm