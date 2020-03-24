Licensing Act 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I STEPHEN RANK have on the 11th March 2020 applied to South Cambridgeshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a premises licence for Knibbs Meat Safe, Manor Farm, 14 Alms Hill, Bourn, Cambs, CB23 2SH to include the retail sale of alcohol. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing section, South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA.

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing authority by 8th April 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the licensing section, during office hours Monday - Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000