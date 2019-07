Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out on Monday at about 9.50am to reports that a kitten had become trapped.

A crew from Huntingdon arrived at a house in Butchers Drive and, using small cutting equipment, managed to bring the kitten to safety.

A spokesman for the fire service said that the kitten was unharmed and left in the arms of its owners.

The fire crews returned to their stations by 10.15am.