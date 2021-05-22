Published: 12:42 PM May 22, 2021

Nigel Appleton presenting the new gate to chairman of Trustees, Peter Bradford, with Rotarian Graham Wright and the volunteers who erected the new gate. - Credit: ROTARY

The first of two kissing gates have been installed at The Pightle in Eaton Socon, thanks to the efforts of the St Neots St Mary's Rotary Club.

Members were able to carry out the work after receiving a grant and the gates were installed by volunteers.

The grant of £1,000 came from the Killik Stockbrokers Sharegift scheme which seeks to award funds to charities who do good work in the community.

Chairman of the Pightle Trustees, Peter Bradford, said: "The first kissing gate will enable prams and pushchairs to enter The Pyghtle, giving much easier access to the public as well as keeping the grazing cows from entering."

The Pightle is a peaceful green haven in the heart of Eaton Socon and is open all year round for the public to enjoy. It is an area of almost six-and-a-half-acres of unspoilt countryside. The name is taken from an old map of Eaton Socon showing names of fields in the early 1800’s

The Pightle in Eaton Socon is an area of natural beauty. - Credit: HUNTS POST












