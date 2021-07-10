Published: 2:00 PM July 10, 2021

Kings Ripton is a tiny village steeped in history. It has a church, a farm and a shop that sells items such as horse hair jewellery.

Glebe Farm is an arable farm in the village, run by Rebecca Rayner and her brother Philip, which sells a range of gluten-free products.

Philip is also the vice-chairman of Kings Ripton Parish Council and he explains how the village pulled together throughout the pandemic.

Philip said: “The Neighbourhood Watch Scheme are an active social media group, and it rallied round during the pandemic to collect shopping and medical supplies for the older and more vulnerable residents in the village during lockdown."

Philip also says the group also made mask comfort adaptors and supplies for NHS staff.

He continued: "The Village Hall Committee also organised many get-togethers and during the periods between the lockdowns they have also held socially distanced street parties."

Philip says the village also has a dog walking group which is very popular.

He said: "Everyone seems to have a dog now since the start of the pandemic and we have some good country walks which lead to the excellent Crown pub at Broughton and the newly refurbished Elm at Abbots Ripton.

"It is great to have these pubs and it makes up for the closure of the Unicorn pub in the village which shut more than 20 years ago."

Villagers keep in contact either by sharing information on social media and also with those living in the neighbouring village of Abbots Ripton,





















“The church and the village hall also usually hold events, in the village hall garden, some barbeques will be held.

“We also have fetes, as we don’t have a village pub and with only 80 houses here, it is a small place.















