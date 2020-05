James, along with two-year-old daughter Pheobe, cut the letters out using a ride-on tractor in a field at King’s Ripton.

His wife Katie is a nurse at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Mr Clark said creating outdoor spaces was necessary because “all our key workers need a space to unwind after a stressful day or night at work.”

Wyton Mower Centre is offering a 10 per cent discount for NHS staff.