LETTER: King Charles III formerly proclaimed in St Neots

St Neots welcomed over 600 residents of the local community to the Market Square for King Charles III's proclamation. - Credit: Susan A Sangster

On September 11 2022, St Neots welcomed over 600 residents of the local community to the Market Square.

This occasion was to witness the mayor formerly proclaim our new King, Charles III.

It was very interesting to hear the history of the royal's attendance on the Market Square over the years.

We as a town hold some extraordinary historical events.

The whole world is in mourning of the sad loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

When the news broke out of the Queen’s death, my best friend Mr Darren Jefferson of Hertfordshire called myself first to share the shocking news – we were both in a freeze like shock between us for days.

Darren was in shock he had to make himself a strong decaf coffee and he voiced to me it affected him more than expected, especially his dad who is 83 years old.

His father was in tears as he is a royalist and felt like part of the family having seen the Queen reign.