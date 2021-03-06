Published: 11:15 AM March 6, 2021

The charitable spirit of Kimbolton people has seen thousands of pounds raised for local groups.

The Kimbolton Country Fayre, which is set to return in summer 2022, has raised £400,000 over the last 28 years.

Over the years they have supported many charities, including Samuel Pepys School, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The fayre is a spectacular charity event for the whole family, organised by volunteers from The Rotary Club of Kimbolton Castle and The Sporting Bears Motor Club.





It is all about raising much needed funds for Rotary supported charities, and having a great day out at the same time.

It is held in the grounds of Kimbolton Castle, the home of Kimbolton School.

Imogen Weaver, whose dad is a member of The Rotary Club of Kimbolton Castle said: “It is with regret that as a consequence of the uncertainties surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kimbolton Country Fayre will not be held in 2021.

“The Rotary Club of Kimbolton Castle and the Sporting Bears are committed to bringing the Fayre back in July, 2022.

“When we hold this fayre, it generates close to £20,000 and helps many charities and good causes. Generally our fundraising is all done through events, and we have had a quieter year due to needing to be inventive with ways of raising funds.

“One recent activity involved one of our members selling homemade candles to raise money for RuffStart Rescue, a dog rescue charity.

Pupils at Kimbolton School entered into a partnership with Essaman United School in Ghana to show their support.

Elsewhere, tragic circumstances in Kimbolton have been turned into hope and strength for other people.

In July last year, 28 hours of fundraising got underway in memory of Max Hunter from the village who sadly took his life in 2019 at the age of 28.

A group of Max’s friends were determined to turn pain into positivity by doing what Max loved the most - playing sport.

They fundraised for a scheme to be delivered through The Mintridge Foundation, a Northamptonshire charity.

There’s also been hundreds of pounds raised for charity by green-fingered gardeners Hetty and Russell Dean who take part in the annual National Garden Scheme.