Published: 2:00 PM July 6, 2021

Left to Right: Former Kimbolton School Geography teacher Mr Roy Butler with Kimbolton School Headmaster Mr Jonathan Belbin and Castle Historian Mrs Nora Butler - Credit: Sarah Mash

Kimbolton Castle historian Nora Butler has received a Volunteering Silver Award from Save the Children to mark more than 50 years as a volunteer for the charity.

Jonathan Belbin, Kimbolton School headteacher, also accepted an award on behalf of the school, in recognition of its support for the charity since 1972.

Kimbolton School Headmaster Mr Jonathan Belbin - Credit: Sarah Mash

Nora’s involvement with Save the Children started in 1969, when, as leader of Kimbolton Guides, she encouraged the girls to collect used postage stamps to support the charity.

At the same time, her husband Roy, who was a geography teacher, introduced a similar activity among the boys at Kimbolton School.

The pair’s involvement increased from 1972, when they became founder members of the Kimbolton and District Branch of Save the Children, with Nora as its secretary.

Over the years Kimbolton School has given huge support to the local branch, hosting sponsored walks in the grounds and many events in the castle, and raising thousands of pounds through activities, including non-uniform days, sponsored cycle rides and collections at the Preparatory School carol services.

Nora joined the school’s history department as a part-time teacher in 1981.

Kimbolton Castle Historian Mrs Nora Butler - Credit: Sarah Mash

She and Roy were houseparents to Kimbolton House boarders from 1977 to 1992; their own children Catherine and Richard also attended the school.

Since retiring from teaching in 2002, Nora has remained active in the school and local community, as chairman of Kimbolton Local History Society, which meets at the castle; through her involvement with St. Andrew’s Church; and as a Save the Children volunteer speaker and secretary of the local branch.

Matt Reynolds, Save the Children’s head of volunteering, said: ““Thank you for all your hard work and dedication. We really do appreciate it.”

Nora said: "I’m happy to be involved with such a wonderful organisation, which has brought together the school and the local community for nearly half a century. I hope that our support and co-operation will continue long into the future.”

Mr Belbin said: “Whilst Nora might have sung our praises, I really do feel that all the praise should go her way rather than ours. Nora retires as castle historian at the end of this academic year; we thank her for her dedication and wish her all the very best. Nora’s knowledge of Kimbolton history is unsurpassed - she has inspired generations of pupils and visitors to our school.”