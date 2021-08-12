Published: 4:28 PM August 12, 2021

After a tumultuous 18 months that saw huge disruption to their lives and learning, Kimbolton School pupils are celebrating a fantastic set of GCSE results.

They gathered this morning to receive their results which were based on demonstrated attainment and moderated by the exam boards.

Of the results awarded by the boards to the 110 pupils, 26.7% were at grade 9, 52.1% at 9 or 8 and 73.5% at grade 9 to 7.

Jonathan Belbin, the Headmaster said: “We are immensely proud of the way that our pupils and teachers responded to the exceptional demands of the last 18 months.

“I would like to congratulate them not only for their results, but also for the perseverance, fortitude and commitment demonstrated along the way.

“I am grateful also for the key role played by our staff and parents in providing unwavering support to our children.

“I look forward to seeing the majority of this year group again next term when we will, it is hoped, return to a much more recognisable school life.”