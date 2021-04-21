Kimbolton business announces new CEO
- Credit: Jaslin Aoujla
A Kimbolton-based firm has announced a new CEO, as it expands its executive leadership team.
Activinsights, a digital health company, has appointed Bill Hogan as its new CEO.
Bill joins the Activinsights team as a proven business leader in the clinical and pharmaceutical industries.
Mostly recently, Bill Hogan was senior vice president and managing director at Avantor (VWR) providing mission-critical product and service solutions across life sciences and other regulated industries.
Richard Thomas, formerly managing director, will move to the new position of executive chairman where he will continue to be deeply involved in the operation and growth of the business. Richard said: “We are delighted to welcome Bill to Activinsights.
“The addition of Bill to the management team and board of directors is an important step in the company’s growth in clinical research markets.”
Bill has a track record of expanding business offerings from product-only to service provisions within the global pharma market.
He brings knowledge of analysing and identifying customer needs and building solutions in line with demand.
Bill has proven capabilities in mergers and acquisitions and the necessary steps to ensure their success.