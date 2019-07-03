Kieren Shepperson, 21, of Old North Road, Stilton, was driving round a series of bends on the B660, Glatton Lane, on May 24, 2017, when he lost control and rolled his Land Rover Discovery into a ditch.

His front seat passenger, Kieran Carrington-Walker, 19, of Bruces Close, Conington, was thrown from the car and died as a result of his injuries. A second passenger, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle, which had no proper seats or restraints for back seat passengers, was also injured.

Shepperson was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Peterborough Crown Court and will be sentenced on July 12.

PC Simon Burgin, who investigated the matter, said: "It's so sad when we have to attend incidents where young and inexperienced drivers have made a mistake, resulting in tragedy.

"This is such a waste of a young life. I would urge all drivers, particularly new drivers, to always drive according to the rules and conditions of the road and be vigilant.

"We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and, as in this case, many are completely avoidable."