Kier Living has donated £500 to the church to enable wi-fi to be installed within the building and Fenstanton and Hilton Primary School has had £500 for its ‘forest school’ area.

The church centre’s chairman, Ian Hucklesby and the school’s head teacher, Claire Worth, were both presented with their cheques when they visited The Park, Kier’s Living’s latest Fenstanton development.

The firm said the church was chosen as it is a focal point for the community, with many clubs, organisations and individuals benefitting from its facilities. The donation will allow the church to further improve the amenities it provides, in particular its wi-fi service.

Mr Hucklesby said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We have wanted to offer wi-fi in our church centre as an addition to facilities on offer to all who use our community building and this kind donation helps to make this possible for us now.”

The school plans to put its donation towards improving its grounds, specifically the new fence for its ‘forest school’ area, which encourages outdoor learning.

Ms Worth said: “We are so grateful for this kind donation from Kier Living, it has contributed to a much-needed fence around our forest learning area.”

Nick Moore, managing director of Kier Living Eastern, said: “We’re always looking to help make a difference in the areas in which we build. Both the church and school are pillars of Fenstanton’s community, and we are proud to support them.”