Christmas has always been a time to celebrate the triumph of hope and joy over adversity.

A year ago we were barely able to celebrate at all, most of us spent a miserable Christmas in lockdown, often separated from family and friends. Although we tried to make the best of it, it wasn’t really the same.

Last year taught us that Christmas is really about togetherness and not about expensive gifts, drunken office parties, or extravagant turkey dinners.

Of course this triumph of adversity is only possible because of the continued selfless work of frontline key workers, such as hospital staff, care providers, the emergency services and everyone who has put their own personal health at risk to serve the community.

I am very aware that many of these people will be forced to work over the festive period, so I wanted to take this opportunity to thank them for all their sacrifice. We couldn’t have done it without you!

So this year let’s be thankful that we get to spend Christmas with the people we love, raise a glass to those we’ve lost, and look forward to a happier and healthier New Year. Happy Christmas everyone!