News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

A time to celebrate joy over adversity say St Neots mayor in Christmas message

Logo Icon

Stephen Ferguson

Published: 3:00 PM December 22, 2021
Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson has approved the changes.

Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson has approved the changes. - Credit: SNTC

Christmas has always been a time to celebrate the triumph of hope and joy over adversity. 

A year ago we were barely able to celebrate at all, most of us spent a miserable Christmas in lockdown, often separated from family and friends. Although we tried to make the best of it, it wasn’t really the same. 

Last year taught us that Christmas is really about togetherness and not about expensive gifts, drunken office parties, or extravagant turkey dinners.

Of course this triumph of adversity is only possible because of the continued selfless work of frontline key workers, such as hospital staff, care providers, the emergency services and everyone who has put their own personal health at risk to serve the community.

I am very aware that many of these people will be forced to work over the festive period, so I wanted to take this opportunity to thank them for all their sacrifice. We couldn’t have done it without you!

So this year let’s be thankful that we get to spend Christmas with the people we love, raise a glass to those we’ve lost, and look forward to a happier and healthier New Year. Happy Christmas everyone!

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
  2. 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  3. 3 Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash
  1. 4 Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
  2. 5 MP Jonathan Djanogly talks about his decision to vote against Covid passport rules
  3. 6 How is Omicron affecting your Christmas plans? Take our survey
  4. 7 St Neots Health Care Centre is providing medical care through the festive season
  5. 8 Tribute to the people of Huntingdonshire in council leader's Christmas message
  6. 9 Fun and laughter at Hartford Infants School nativity play
  7. 10 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
Christmas
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

After an ATM theft in Warboys this pick up truck was located with ATM still inside vehicle.

ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The 16-year-old boy's rampage began when he targeted a man walking along Westfield Road, Peterborough

Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Former teacher Brian Rudgley, of Bretton, Peterborough, jailed for sexually assaulting pupil with special educational needs.

Cambs Live News

Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon