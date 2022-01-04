A new housing development at Alconbury Weald will provide nearly 100 homes, most of which will be for key workers.

The 95-property affordable homes scheme is being built by Huntingdonshire District Council in partnership with the Longhurst Housing Group.

Eighty of the homes, ranging from one bedroom flats to four bedroom houses, will be for key workers and the rest will be available to people on the council's housing register.

Cllr Ryan Fuller, council leader, said: “We are very pleased that this development has come to fruition through careful planning and policymaking.

"We are consistently looking to develop more affordable homes for existing and future residents of Huntingdonshire to meet the requirements of our residents."

He said: "We are working to give increased priority to key workers in Huntingdonshire through this scheme and provide the opportunity for those who work in essential fields to fulfil their dreams of living in good quality affordable homes within the district.”

Further information is available from https://www.longhurst-group.org.uk/find-a-home/alconbury-weald-affordable-lettings-for-key-workers/