Mrs Beeney, known as Kit, welcomed family and friends to Primrose Hill Care Home on July 11 for the celebration, where she enjoyed a glass of bubbly and opened a card from the Queen.

Mrs Beeney was born Kathleeen Kane in Woolwich, London, in 1919, and worked as a milliner in Silvertown.

She married Frederick Beeney in 1940 and the couple had two children. After being widowed, she moved to Huntingdon in 1997. She lived in Hartford until recently, when she moved into Primrose Hill, in Thames Road.

Her grandson, Gary Beeney, said: "Her family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, flowers and cards. She celebrated with family and was thrilled to receive her card from the Queen."