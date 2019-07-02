Katherine Adams broke down as she gave her evidence on Tuesday morning and was asked about her movements on the day Rosa died. She told the hearing that on May 29, 2017, she was in London taking part in a 10k race and received a call from the zoo asking her to contact a colleague and she made her way home. Asked about the scene when she arrived, Ms Adams acknowledged that the windows of the viewing area had been cleaned and Rosa's keys and bucket had been left by an exit gate which suggested she had completed her cleaning task and was about to leave the paddock. Coroner Nicholas Moss said: