This year’s mayor-making ceremony in Huntingdon was postponed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

On October 6, the annual council meeting and mayor-making ceremony was held via a Zoom conference call.

The outgoing and incoming mayors were present at Huntingdon Town Hall, while all other members and guests joined virtually. During the meeting, councillors elected Cllr Karl Webb to serve as mayor for the remainder of the local government year 2020/21 and Cllr Padrica Kennington was appointed as deputy mayor.

Hilary Meers-Webb was appointed as mayoress and Josette Kennington as deputy mayoress.

Dennis Smith was named as the town’s macebearer, Reverend John Randall as the mayor’s chaplain and Able Cadet Zach Crennell as the mayor’s cadet.

In line with tradition, the new mayor announced his charity for the year as Dreamdrops.