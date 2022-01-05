It is difficult to find any meaningful words to describe my feelings about the horrific circumstances surrounding the death of poor Teddie Mitchell.

What a miserable life that little boy endured - 11 weeks full of unimaginable pain and suffering at the hands of a sadistic bully who used his vile temper to control the women and children in his life.

The very people who depended on him for love, support, encouragement and strength were instead abused and finally broken.

Listening to him screaming and shouting on the video shown on 24 Hours in Police Custody literally sent shivers down my spine.

His fake tears when he was arrested and the pathetic cries of ‘daddy’s here’ as he stood over the hospital cot looking down on the baby he had beaten to death left me feeling sick to my stomach.

I am sure I was not the only one who was sitting at home cursing him from the sofa.

The only time he displayed any genuine emotion was when he was told he was not Teddie's biological father.

Was that merely his male pride as he finally realised he had been duped or the realisation that the tower of lies he had built up to protect himself was crumbling down around him.

The interview with one of Lucci Smith's other children was heartbreaking. A man the child called "ugly Kane". A child who had been punched and dragged across the floor, a child who had witnessed violence in his home where he should have been safe. A home where his mother should have protected him.

But my feelings pale into insignificance compared to the emotions and heartache felt by those who attempted to save Teddie’s life and those whose diligence and determination ensured the man who beat this baby to death was locked up.

I did initially feel ashamed that this heinous crime took place in my home town, but those feelings quickly turned to pride after watching the police and medical staff dealing with the tragedy.

The paramedics and the police officers who attended the scene at the home address of Smith and Mitchell conducted themselves with the utmost professionalism and were compassionate in their dealings with the couple.

They may have had some suspicions at this early stage but they offered Mitchell and Smith nothing but professionalism and compassion.

The actions of the hospital staff who attempted to save poor Teddie’s life at Hinchingbrooke Hospital were nothing but heroic.

That they remained so calm in the face of such unimaginable horror is beyond the capability of most of us. Watching them work was painful, because, of course, as tv viewers, we already knew the tragic outcome.

When Dr Nik Johnson arrived to face Mitchell and ask him to calm down, reminding him he was in a hospital and there were sick children on the ward, I felt so much pride for our wonderful local hospital and its staff.

The nurses and doctors and other staff members who go to work every day never knowing what life will throw at them.

There were times also when it was possible to see the emotional toll the case was having on the police officers involved.

Again, their resolve to remain focussed, put their own feelings to one side, and ensure that justice was done for little Teddie was nothing short of heroic.

Thank you - all of you - for doing your best for Teddie and may he rest in peace.



