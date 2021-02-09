Hunts Post reporter Julian Makey receives his vaccine
Julian Makey
- Credit: JULIAN MAKEY
It may be a bit unusual to say that someone sticking a needle in your arm came as a relief - but that was certainly the case for me.
As someone who is classed as clinically vulnerable, I was getting anxious. I have a form of blood cancer and am 65 which puts me in the 'at risk' category and the news that I was going to get the vaccine was a weight off my mind
There had been a long wait between the announcement of the Covid-19 vaccines and the forthcoming inoculation programme before Christmas and me actually getting the jab.
In the end it came just a fortnight inside Boris Johnson’s mid-February deadline.
To say that I was frightened about the delay is probably an overstatement, but I was certainly growing increasingly concerned about the time it was taking between the announcement of the vaccine programme and receiving any official information.
You may also want to watch:
As for the jab itself, it could hardly have gone better. I went to the hub in Huntingdon, put together by the local surgeries, and was quickly ushered inside to join the queue where there was a brief wait before the AstraZeneca jab was administered by Dr Urjit Soni, who happens to be one of my GPs.
Most Read
- 1 St Neots company produce the first clear masks for hospitals
- 2 Adult shop on A1M at Sawtry could be demolished in new plans
- 3 Drink driver twice over limit had 'few glasses of wine' before crashing into Huntingdon Youth Centre
- 4 Devastation as cemetery in St Ives is vandalised
- 5 Sex offender who 'completely lost his temper' assaulted girl on bike ride in Brampton
- 6 Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing February 8
- 7 £100,000 amphibious ‘beast from the east’ to help flood victims in the Fens
- 8 From the Archives: Godmanchester underwater over last 100 years
- 9 Knuckleduster seized by police in drug supply crackdown
- 10 Family plea for support as EACH charity faces £2m deficit