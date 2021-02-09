Published: 6:00 PM February 9, 2021

It may be a bit unusual to say that someone sticking a needle in your arm came as a relief - but that was certainly the case for me.

As someone who is classed as clinically vulnerable, I was getting anxious. I have a form of blood cancer and am 65 which puts me in the 'at risk' category and the news that I was going to get the vaccine was a weight off my mind

There had been a long wait between the announcement of the Covid-19 vaccines and the forthcoming inoculation programme before Christmas and me actually getting the jab.

In the end it came just a fortnight inside Boris Johnson’s mid-February deadline.

To say that I was frightened about the delay is probably an overstatement, but I was certainly growing increasingly concerned about the time it was taking between the announcement of the vaccine programme and receiving any official information.

As for the jab itself, it could hardly have gone better. I went to the hub in Huntingdon, put together by the local surgeries, and was quickly ushered inside to join the queue where there was a brief wait before the AstraZeneca jab was administered by Dr Urjit Soni, who happens to be one of my GPs.



