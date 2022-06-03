Gallery

Moria Clelland sent us this photo of the 'Queen' and one of her corgis in Hemingford. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Here is a round-up of just some of the events that have already taken place across Huntingdonshire as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A Picnic Day was held in Hemingford Abbots Park. There was some good old fashioned family fun and games, including sack and three-legged races, wet sponge throwing at the village stocks, tug-of-war and cake baking competitions. We also have some quirky pics of some of the decorations in the village.

Even the post boxes in the Hemingfords were given some Royal treatment. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOT

The people of the Hemingfords decided that event the dog poo bins should get a Royal upgrade. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOT

In Huntingdon, we captured the Beacon Lighting on Castle Hills. New mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole is pictured at the lighting ceremony.

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole preparing to light the beacon. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The beacon on Castle Hill in Huntingdon in its full glory. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A piper at the Huntingdon beacon lighting event. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The crowds gathered at the beacon lighting at Castle Hill in Huntingdon on Thursday night. - Credit: HUNTS POST



























