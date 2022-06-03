Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Today's picture gallery of Jubilee events across Huntingdonshire

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:33 AM June 3, 2022
Updated: 1:19 PM June 3, 2022
Moria Clelland sent us this photo of the 'Queen' and one of her corgis in Hemingford.

Moria Clelland sent us this photo of the 'Queen' and one of her corgis in Hemingford. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Here is a round-up of just some of the events that have already taken place across Huntingdonshire as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A Picnic Day was held in Hemingford Abbots Park. There was some good old fashioned family fun and games, including sack and three-legged races, wet sponge throwing at the village stocks, tug-of-war and cake baking competitions. We also have some quirky pics of some of the decorations in the village.

Even the post boxes in the Hemingfords were given some Royal treatment.

Even the post boxes in the Hemingfords were given some Royal treatment. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOT

The people of the Hemingfords decided that event the dog poo bins should get a Royal upgrade.

The people of the Hemingfords decided that event the dog poo bins should get a Royal upgrade. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOT

In Huntingdon, we captured the Beacon Lighting on Castle Hills. New mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole is pictured at the lighting ceremony. 

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole preparing to light the beacon.

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole preparing to light the beacon. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The beacon on Castle Hill in Huntingdon in its full glory.

The beacon on Castle Hill in Huntingdon in its full glory. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A piper at the Huntingdon beacon lighting event.

A piper at the Huntingdon beacon lighting event. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The crowds gathered at the beacon lighting at Castle Hill in Huntingdon on Thursday night.

The crowds gathered at the beacon lighting at Castle Hill in Huntingdon on Thursday night. - Credit: HUNTS POST








The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

CCTV image showing a woman shouting and holding up her hand.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Bus users 'punched and threatened' in St Ives

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Gamlingay-born Jeremy Irvine is in the running to be the next 007, according to William Hill

Film

Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Young man arrested after cashpoint ram raid at Tesco in Bar Hill

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Caroline and Tim Richardson are the owners of Art & Soul Cafe in St Neots.

Food and Drink

Small community café in St Neots "just hanging on"

Alexander Gilham

person