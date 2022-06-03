Gallery
Today's picture gallery of Jubilee events across Huntingdonshire
Published: 11:33 AM June 3, 2022
Updated: 1:19 PM June 3, 2022
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Here is a round-up of just some of the events that have already taken place across Huntingdonshire as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
A Picnic Day was held in Hemingford Abbots Park. There was some good old fashioned family fun and games, including sack and three-legged races, wet sponge throwing at the village stocks, tug-of-war and cake baking competitions. We also have some quirky pics of some of the decorations in the village.
In Huntingdon, we captured the Beacon Lighting on Castle Hills. New mayor, Cllr David Landon Cole is pictured at the lighting ceremony.