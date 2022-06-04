Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Jubilee celebrations at Ford House in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:08 AM June 4, 2022
Residents and staff at Ford House in St Neos enjoyed a right Royal celebration.

Residents and staff at Ford House in St Neos enjoyed a right Royal celebration. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A round-up of Jubilee celebration pics, which were taken at Ford House in St Neots on Friday.

The staff at Ford House in St Neots.

The staff at Ford House in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Residents at Ford House in St Neots enjoyed a Royal tea party in the garden.

Residents at Ford House in St Neots enjoyed a Royal tea party in the garden. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Ford House, in Eaton Ford, in St Neots, held a jubilee tea party for its residents. Staff organised a quiz and a raffle and Stephen Ferguson, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, placed a plaque on a tree planted in the home's garden to mark the Jubilee.

Cllr Stephen Ferguson helped to place the plaque for the Jubilee tree in the garden at Ford House in St Neots.

Cllr Stephen Ferguson helped to place the plaque for the Jubilee tree in the garden at Ford House in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Chelsea Dillingham with Cllr Ferguson and one of the residents who presented him with a gift.

Chelsea Dillingham with Cllr Ferguson and one of the residents who presented him with a gift for attending the event on Friday. - Credit: Hunts POST

Senior Care Assistant Chelsea Dillingham made a red, white and blue cake for residents and visitors.

Chelsea Dillingham made a red, white and blue cake.

Chelsea Dillingham made a red, white and blue cake. - Credit: HUNTS POST

One of the Ford House residents enjoying the celebrations.

One of the Ford House residents enjoying the celebrations. - Credit: HUNTS POST


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Beacon Brazier, St Mary’s Green, City of Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Where can I watch a Beacon Lighting Ceremony in Huntingdonshire for...

Alexander Gilham

person
File photo dated 04/06/12 of residents of Murrayfield Drive in Edinburgh, sitting down to a Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Find out what's happening in Huntingdonshire for the Queen's Jubilee?

Alexander Gilham

person
Gamlingay-born Jeremy Irvine is in the running to be the next 007, according to William Hill

Film

Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Young man arrested after cashpoint ram raid at Tesco in Bar Hill

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon