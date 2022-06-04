Jubilee celebrations at Ford House in St Neots
Published: 10:08 AM June 4, 2022
- Credit: HUNTS POST
A round-up of Jubilee celebration pics, which were taken at Ford House in St Neots on Friday.
Ford House, in Eaton Ford, in St Neots, held a jubilee tea party for its residents. Staff organised a quiz and a raffle and Stephen Ferguson, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, placed a plaque on a tree planted in the home's garden to mark the Jubilee.
Senior Care Assistant Chelsea Dillingham made a red, white and blue cake for residents and visitors.