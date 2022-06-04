Jubilee celebrations at Ford House in St Neots

Residents and staff at Ford House in St Neos enjoyed a right Royal celebration. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A round-up of Jubilee celebration pics, which were taken at Ford House in St Neots on Friday.

The staff at Ford House in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Residents at Ford House in St Neots enjoyed a Royal tea party in the garden. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Ford House, in Eaton Ford, in St Neots, held a jubilee tea party for its residents. Staff organised a quiz and a raffle and Stephen Ferguson, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, placed a plaque on a tree planted in the home's garden to mark the Jubilee.

Cllr Stephen Ferguson helped to place the plaque for the Jubilee tree in the garden at Ford House in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Chelsea Dillingham with Cllr Ferguson and one of the residents who presented him with a gift for attending the event on Friday. - Credit: Hunts POST

Senior Care Assistant Chelsea Dillingham made a red, white and blue cake for residents and visitors.

Chelsea Dillingham made a red, white and blue cake. - Credit: HUNTS POST

One of the Ford House residents enjoying the celebrations. - Credit: HUNTS POST



