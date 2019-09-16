Josh Peterson, 19, from Huntingdon, died when the red Vauxhall Astra he was a passenger in collided with a tree on the B1043 Offord Road, between Offord and Godmanchester, at about 10.45pm.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, and front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remains in hospital in a critical, but stable, condition. The 17-year-old girl has been discharged.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.