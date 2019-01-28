Evidence that was shown to the jury during the trial. Including the tracksuits that the pair wore on the evening of the murder. Evidence that was shown to the jury during the trial. Including the tracksuits that the pair wore on the evening of the murder.

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewki following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

White was sentenced to life with a minimum of 29 years, and Shepherd was sentenced to life with a minimum of 28.5 years.

Jordan Shepherd, 24, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, of West End, Brampton, both denied the murder of Mr Mechelewski.

The body of Mr Mechelewski, 20, was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1, 2018, in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he has died as a result of a stab wound.

The trial, which started on December 3, finished last week, with the jury taking five days to decide the verdict.