MP Jonathan Djanogly is backing Rishi Sunak to be the next party leader. Pictured: Rishi Sunak poses for pictures during a members-only event in Huntingdon. - Credit: Hunts Post

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has declared his support for Rishi Sunak to become the new Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Following Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister yesterday (October 20), another Tory leadership contest will take place in order to decide the new leader.

A replacement for Ms Truss is expected to be in place by October 28, with candidates needing at least 100 nominations from Conservative MPs to make it to the next stage.

On Twitter, Mr Djanogly said Rishi Sunak is "the candidate who sees things as they are and says what needs to be done."

The candidate who sees things as they are and says what needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/JXC0gkmUGz — Jonathan Djanogly (@JDjanogly) October 20, 2022

Although no one has yet confirmed they will stand, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson have been touted as potential candidates.

Mr Djanogly supported Mr Sunak during the last Tory leadership contest and said: "Rishi Sunak's experience, professionalism, preparation and hard work are showing in this contest, which is why I shall be supporting him."

In response to Mr Danogly's tweet in support of Mr Sunak, one user said: "Perhaps it's time to give the public an opportunity to have a say in who gets Britain out of the mess created by the current government?"

Many users disagreed with Mr Djanogly's backing, and several expressed their support for Boris Johnson with the hashtags #bringbackBoris and #neverRishi.

One tweet read: "Remember what happened to John Major, Sunak will be the final nail in the Tories' coffin. Be very careful what you wish for."

Another added: "He’s raising taxes to lower inflation, except inflation isn’t being caused by overspending, it’s being caused by external factors such as the energy crisis, so raising taxes just makes a bad situation worse. He is not the man to get us out of this!"

Whilst responses to Mr Djanogly's post were mixed, Mr Sunak is currently the bookie's favourite to become the next prime minister.

Nominations for MPs to choose who they want to succeed Ms Truss as the next Conservative Party leader and PM are open and will close on Monday, October 24.















