Members of the group made more than 150 green hearts, which they handed out to children at Dobbie’s Garden Centre, in Wyton.

The WI has joined the campaign to bring about 100 per cent clean energy within a generation.

Ruth Moore, from the group, said: “We had an excellent response and it was wonderful to speak to families and children. Mr Djanogly took one of our leaflets and seemed really interested.”

The Langley WI meets on the second Wednesday of the month, from midday till 2pm, at the Hemingford Grey Reading Rooms. Anyone wishing to join the group is welcome to go along.