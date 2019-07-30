The Conservative MP visited Canada as part of a BBC Newsbeat documentary discussing the potential legalisation of cannabis in the UK and said that he believes that it could be legalised within the next 10 to 15 years.Canada became the first G7 country to allow recreational use of the drug in 2018. Mr Djanogly, alongside two other cross-party MPs, were filmed on their journey for the documentary called Legalising Cannabis: Canada's Story. Labour's David Lammy and Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb also made the trip, with Mr Lammy backing legalisation, against his party's official stance. The Liberal Democrat Party already officially backs legalising cannabis in the UK. However, Mr Djanogly has said that he has