Published: 1:00 PM June 9, 2021

The St Neots & District branch of the U3A has launched a promotional campaign to promote the group.

An open day will be held later in the year but the group is hosting a stall on the Saturday Farmers' Market in the town.

The promotional stall will also promote some of the group's activities, including the its Ukuele Strummers and the singing group.

Members of the branch will also be around to provide information and talk to anyone who is interested in finding out more about what U3A has to offer.

Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, and start at 2pm. Anyone can come along and find out more about joining up.

"Our objective is to provide the opportunity for residents who are no longer working full-time to make the most of life. U3A gives people the chance to develop their interests, make new friends and enjoy themselves," explains Sarahjane Williams from the group.

"We have about 60 group activities to choose from and members can attend as many or as few as they wish. The choice seems almost endless and covers walking, wildlife, geography, golf, dancing, discussion, Egyptology, exercise, crafting and quizzing. If there is something that you are interested in you can always join us and start a group covering that topic."

Annual membership fees are less than £20 per member and group activity fees are from as little as a £1 per meeting.

"Every U3A is run by its members for its members and each group activity is run by one or two group leaders who plan and organise the activities. Activities can take place outdoors or indoors, at pre-set locations or at a variety of planned locations the group has organised to visit," added Sarahjane.

If you would like to find out more go to the St Neots U3A website or pop along to the Priory Centre or the Farmers' Market in St Neots.











