From July 10 to July 12, residents in St Neots are encouraged to take part by choosing stuffed animal toys or animal artworks to display in their front garden or window to create a trail for other residents to take part in.

A Just Giving page has been set up and has already doubled its target 250.

Vicky Oxley created the idea of a pop-up Zoo after becoming aware that Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which also owns Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire, has had no income from visitors since both zoos closed shortly before lockdown.

Both sites have missed out on the peak season over Easter, when they would usually receive 250,000 visitors.

Despite the significant loss in income, ZSL still has to pay its usual costs for keepers and vets to look after its 20,000 animals.

To show his support, a man from St Neots has created an artwork of an elephant on a garage door at Shakespeare Road in Eaton Socon, in St Neots.

Tony Harmer, has painted the artwork to support Vicky and he said: “It’s a fantastic idea and all credit to Vicky who created the Bear Hunt in St Neots as well, she is really incredible.

“Vicky asked me to do an elephant on the garage door. Vicky wants people to display is different animals at their property.

“There are some incredible things out there, I have seen penguins made from loo roll and cardboard camels and people have got to grips with whatever they’ve got to hand and made something.”

If you would like to donate, go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TheStNeotsZoo.