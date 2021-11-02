Launch of the December Daily Dash

Can you walk, jog or run 5k every day during the month of December? - Credit: SUE RYDER

A festive fundraising and fitness campaign has been launched this week to support the work of the Sue Ryder charity.

The December Daily Dash takes place throughout the whole month of December and it is free to register.

Participants sign up to run, jog or walk 5k each day and this can be done as individuals or in groups and the idea is to take some exercise and raise some money for the charity, which like many others, has seen a loss of income during the pandemic.

The December Daily Dash was started in 2015 by a couple who wanted to raise money for their local hospice. The event started out with 13 participants and has grown to more than 550 last year and had raised £1000,000 to date.

Sue Ryder says: "Whether you go solo to reach a new personal best, or join a group of friends or colleagues to get your daily steps in, do the December Daily Dash your own way.

"You might do it to feel good and keep active this winter, or to join someone you know taking part, or because you want to help raise vital funds. Or maybe all three!

"Whatever your motivation, this challenge is for you. This winter, help Sue Ryder provide expert and compassionate end-of-life care, leaving families free to focus on what’s really important at the end of someone’s life."

The charity says a donation of £145 can fund a Sue Ryder nurse for one day and £21 can provide an hour of expert nursing care.This included nurses, and nursing assistants, therapists, family support staff, kitchen team members, administrators and fundraisers.

“This support comes at an important time. Last year we launched an urgent fundraising appeal to ensure we could continue to provide the expert and compassionate palliative and bereavement care that we are so proud of.

"We remain heavily reliant on voluntary income from kind-hearted companies, trusts, foundations and our super supporters.”

INFO: You can sign up at: decemberdailydash.com or email december.dailydash@sueryder.org

If you sign up to the December Daily Dash, let us know. Over the next few weeks, we are going to set up a social media page and publish updates and photographs and also in The Hunts Post in print and online. Email Editor Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.



























