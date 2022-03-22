Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Ives zoo once visited by Ross Kemp to start charging for entry

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:31 PM March 22, 2022
Johnsons of Old Hurst's crocodile centre 

Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire is to charge for entry to see its zoological collection from April - Credit: Archant

A St Ives farm shop, butchery, restaurant and zoo that was last year visited by Ross Kemp for an ITV series is to start charging entry to its zoological centre.

Famous for its crocodiles, Johnsons of Old Hurst will be "implementing a small charge to enter our zoological collection to help with the upkeep of our facility". 

The charges, which come into force from April 1, will be £3 per adult (aged 16 and over) and £2 per child (aged four to 15) but remains free for those under the age of three. 

The reptile house is also home to caiman crocodiles, American alligators, iguanas, turtles, and tropical fish.

The house is temperature-controlled to mimic the native habitats of the reptiles and took six months to complete. It was formerly used as a cattle shed.

Mr Johnson, who runs the farm with wife Tracey and sons George and Edward, said his love for crocodiles started when he was a teenager, on a trip to Florida.

The 50-year-old also owns 300 deer, 150 cattle and a number of ostriches.

Mr Johnson, along with his reptiles, featured in episode two of ITV’s ‘Britain's Tiger Kings - On The Trail With Ross Kemp’ last year.  

