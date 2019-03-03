John Thomas, 54, of Ringwood in Bretton, Peterborough, was working as a carer at the Primrose Hill care home when he was arrested in March 2017 following allegations of sexual assault on two women.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female however he denied the allegations against him.

The victims were not residents of the home.

Thomas went to trial and the court heard how in 2014 he intimately touched one of his victims, but he claimed he was giving her a head massage. The jury also learned how he’d intimately touched another woman the year before.

After four days, the jury at Cambridge Crown Court returned guilty verdicts on both counts. Thomas will be sentenced on March 21 at the same court.

Detective Constable Mark Andrews said: “I commend the women for speaking out about the incidents with Thomas, he crossed the line and they should not have to put up with that.

“We will investigate all forms of abuse, whether it is recent or historical, and I urge people to make contact with us if they believe they have been a victim or suspect someone of abuse.”

Advice and information can be found on the force website via www.cambs.police.uk and search for ‘abuse’. To make a report visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call us on 101.