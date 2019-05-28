John Buckley, 31, and a man who is yet to be identified, used an axe to smash their way into Vanquish Autocare, Eynesbury, at about 10pm on April 12. Police were called by the owner who was watching the break-in through a CCTV app on his mobile phone.When officers arrived the men had fled the scene and a quick search of the building revealed nothing had been stolen. Less than an hour later police attended a burglary at Concept Life Sciences in Trafalgar Way, Bar Hill, and caught the pair red handed. Buckley, who was wearing a head torch and armed with a crowbar, warned officers to