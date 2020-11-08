The Hunts Post had already began investigating the link between Joe Biden and his family history links to Huntingdonshire, but today’s Sunday Telegraph confirms he has ancestors in this area.
He is related to William Biden, who is his Great-great-grandfather. William Biden 1787-1849, born Huntingdonshire district, Cambridgeshire, UK who married Mary Elkins in Baltimore, Maryland. USA (1801-1863).
The Hunts Post believes William Biden was, in fact, from Houghton. We will be updating this story, but if any local history groups or individuals have more information, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk