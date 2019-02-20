Ten jobs have been lost after the company ceased trading on February 14, after a ‘sharp fall in sales over the last year’.

In a statement on Facebook, Kimbolton Fireworks said: “After 55 years in the fireworks industry and many amazing displays which have brought a great deal of happiness to customers, we have had to take the very difficult decision to close the company.

“Following a sharp fall in sales over the last year along with rising costs and a number of further operational challenges, we were forced to cease trading as of February 14, with the immediate loss of 10 jobs.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our loyal staff and customers who have supported the company over many years.

“The company has engaged the Cambridge office of insolvency specialists, Begbies Traynor, to undertake the liquidation of the business and they will be handling all enquiries going forward.

“Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.”

Family-run Kimbolton, was founded by the Reverend Ron Lancaster in 1964. The company’s headquarters were in Kimbolton, and it had a factory in Stonely.