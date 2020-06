The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie & Benny’s and Garfunkels, has about 600 outlets across the UK, with about 22,000 workers on furlough. The move will mean up to 3,000 jobs will be lost.

Restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 forced most cafes and restaurants to close in March, but some have since reopened as take-aways.

The Hunts Post contacted The Restaurant Group which declined to comment or confirm which restaurants were included in the closure plan.