News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Jo uses hobby to raise money for Breast Cancer Now charity

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:12 AM November 1, 2021
Jo Bryjka at the Breast Cancer Now event in Sawtry.

Jo Bryjka at the Breast Cancer Now event in Sawtry. - Credit: VISTRY EAST

A sales consultant from Sawtry who took up crafting when she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago has raised more than £1,169 for charity after hosting a craft fayre.

Vistry East Midlands employee Jo Bryjka organised the event for Breast Cancer Now at Sawtry Academy Leisure Centre on October 23, following the charity’s flagship Wear It Pink fundraising day.

And the fayre was a success, thanks to donations from family, friends and colleagues at Peterborough-based Vistry East Midlands, part of Vistry Group which comprises Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Vistry Partnerships.

Jo and her friend Amy at the Breast Cancer Now event at Sawtry Leisure Centre.

Jo and her friend Amy at the Breast Cancer Now event at Sawtry Leisure Centre. - Credit: VISTRY EAST

Jo, 53, who currently works at Linden Homes’ Brampton Park development in Huntingdon, said: “I’ve always been involved in fundraising activities for Breast Cancer Now, such as bake sales, but this craft fayre is by far my biggest undertaking.

Jo said: "When I was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, I got into crafting during my time off work – specifically with vintage crockery, bird feeders and cake stands – so I thought it would be a good idea to pair this passion with fundraising.

You may also want to watch:

“We had more than 30 stalls at the event, from local artists to bakers, and seamstresses to handcrafters. It was great to see the local creative community come together in the same room to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

“I’d like to say a big 'thank you' to everyone who took part, as well as the leisure centre for hosting us and giving all fees raised on the day to the charity. I’d also like to thank Vistry East Midlands for their continued support by donating a raffle prize and actively participating in the event with a stall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Apology issued after red dust covers parts of St Neots
  2. 2 Police warning after deer hit by car near Huntingdon
  3. 3 St Ives campaigners call for brook to be cleared to prevent flooding
  1. 4 Lucky Huntingdonshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
  2. 5 Man in court charged with stealing from HDC parking meters
  3. 6 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
  4. 7 US airman's old flying jacket found in back of wardrobe now on display
  5. 8 'I think I hurt him bad mum' says Murder on the Doorstep killer
  6. 9 Emergency services close St Neots road after medical emergency
  7. 10 See photos of the intricate final stages of the Huntingdon Viaduct removal

Breast Cancer Now is a research and care charity providing support to individuals affected by breast cancer and driving word-class research. Wear It Pink takes place every year in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jo said: “Breast Cancer Now is a fantastic organisation that researches cures and treatments, as well as offering support for patients and their families through counselling, group therapy and a 24-hour helpline.”

Summer Kendrick, Wear it Pink manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We want to send a heartfelt thank-you to Jo for holding a wear it pink event and for her vital support during these unprecedented times."

Sawtry News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Planners have refused an application to convert The Chequers pub in St Neots into a family home.

Huntingdonshire District Council

House application rejected as loss of St Neots pub would be 'harmful'

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Footage showed Robert Parkins running away after he killed Alex Fitzpatrick.

24 Hours in Police Custody: This is what happened to Alex Fitzpatrick

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
Simon Bywater, Julie Morgan, 

Nostalgia

Memorial stone for Cambridge student laid hidden in undergrowth for 80...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon