Jo uses hobby to raise money for Breast Cancer Now charity

A sales consultant from Sawtry who took up crafting when she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago has raised more than £1,169 for charity after hosting a craft fayre.

Vistry East Midlands employee Jo Bryjka organised the event for Breast Cancer Now at Sawtry Academy Leisure Centre on October 23, following the charity’s flagship Wear It Pink fundraising day.

And the fayre was a success, thanks to donations from family, friends and colleagues at Peterborough-based Vistry East Midlands, part of Vistry Group which comprises Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Vistry Partnerships.

Jo and her friend Amy at the Breast Cancer Now event at Sawtry Leisure Centre.

Jo, 53, who currently works at Linden Homes’ Brampton Park development in Huntingdon, said: “I’ve always been involved in fundraising activities for Breast Cancer Now, such as bake sales, but this craft fayre is by far my biggest undertaking.

Jo said: "When I was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, I got into crafting during my time off work – specifically with vintage crockery, bird feeders and cake stands – so I thought it would be a good idea to pair this passion with fundraising.

“We had more than 30 stalls at the event, from local artists to bakers, and seamstresses to handcrafters. It was great to see the local creative community come together in the same room to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

“I’d like to say a big 'thank you' to everyone who took part, as well as the leisure centre for hosting us and giving all fees raised on the day to the charity. I’d also like to thank Vistry East Midlands for their continued support by donating a raffle prize and actively participating in the event with a stall.”

Breast Cancer Now is a research and care charity providing support to individuals affected by breast cancer and driving word-class research. Wear It Pink takes place every year in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jo said: “Breast Cancer Now is a fantastic organisation that researches cures and treatments, as well as offering support for patients and their families through counselling, group therapy and a 24-hour helpline.”

Summer Kendrick, Wear it Pink manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We want to send a heartfelt thank-you to Jo for holding a wear it pink event and for her vital support during these unprecedented times."