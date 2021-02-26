News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Jean's Fenstanton fundraising stall raises thousands of pounds

Logo Icon

Julian Makey

Published: 11:11 AM February 26, 2021   
Jean Ding outside her home in Fenstanton.

Jean Ding outside her home in Fenstanton. - Credit: JEAN DING

When Jean Ding’s regular charity stall at the United Reformed Church in Fenstanton was hit by the coronavirus lockdown she decided to move it to outside her home in the village - raising a staggering £3,200 in the last year.

“I am very pleased and I have now supported something like 16 or 17 charities,” said Jean, who never expected the stall to take off in the way it had.

“I have also met some lovely, lovely people,” she told The Hunts Post.

Jean, of Bell Lane, sells on books, jigsaws and other items donated to her, together with plants when in season.

“I used to put the stall out at the United Reformed Church once a month but it had to close when the lockdown came last March, so I decided to put outside my house to see what would happen and now I have raised £3,200.

“I cover what I would have raised for the church with the stall and then the rest goes to other charities. The plants will soon be up and running.”


Most Read

  1. 1 Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)
  2. 2 St Ives murder: victim named
  3. 3 St Ives murder: man charged
  1. 4 Inquest into deaths of St Neots brother and sister opened today
  2. 5 Plans to repair iconic clock tower at the centre of the village
  3. 6 Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report
  4. 7 Court case to challenge noise from wind farm at Graveley is dismissed
  5. 8 More cash agreed for St Neots earmarked for town centre improvements
  6. 9 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  7. 10 Murder investigation launched in St Ives following death of woman
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huntingdon High Street racist covid attack

Man hit takeaway worker with umbrella in racist coronavirus attack

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
New Huntingdon Fire Station

First look at new Huntingdon Fire Station that boasts ‘major upgrade’...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Next Steps announced for Huntingdonshire proposed flight path. 

Next steps announced on Huntingdonshire holding stack

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Flytippers dump mound of rubbish on B1046

Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus