Jean's Fenstanton fundraising stall raises thousands of pounds
Julian Makey
- Credit: JEAN DING
When Jean Ding’s regular charity stall at the United Reformed Church in Fenstanton was hit by the coronavirus lockdown she decided to move it to outside her home in the village - raising a staggering £3,200 in the last year.
“I am very pleased and I have now supported something like 16 or 17 charities,” said Jean, who never expected the stall to take off in the way it had.
“I have also met some lovely, lovely people,” she told The Hunts Post.
Jean, of Bell Lane, sells on books, jigsaws and other items donated to her, together with plants when in season.
“I used to put the stall out at the United Reformed Church once a month but it had to close when the lockdown came last March, so I decided to put outside my house to see what would happen and now I have raised £3,200.
“I cover what I would have raised for the church with the stall and then the rest goes to other charities. The plants will soon be up and running.”
Most Read
- 1 Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)
- 2 St Ives murder: victim named
- 3 St Ives murder: man charged
- 4 Inquest into deaths of St Neots brother and sister opened today
- 5 Plans to repair iconic clock tower at the centre of the village
- 6 Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report
- 7 Court case to challenge noise from wind farm at Graveley is dismissed
- 8 More cash agreed for St Neots earmarked for town centre improvements
- 9 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 10 Murder investigation launched in St Ives following death of woman