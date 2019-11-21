Jason Ablewhite is no longer listed as an elected councillor on the Huntingdonshire District Council website. Picture: HDC Jason Ablewhite is no longer listed as an elected councillor on the Huntingdonshire District Council website. Picture: HDC

The news comes after Mr Ablewhite resigned from his post as Cambridgeshire's police commissioner on November 11, after an investigation was launched into an allegation made against him.

Huntingdonshire District Council has now confirmed that Mr Ablewhite has stood down from his position as Conservative district councillor for St Ives East.

It is understood that Mr Ablewhite, a former leader of the district council, resigned on November 20. A by-election will now take place.

Mr Ablewhite, who was elected to the post of commissioner in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

It is understood that an internal investigation was launched after a complaint regarding "a series of messages" with a member of the public on social media was received and was then referred to the IOPC.

A statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "The IOPC is independently investigating the alleged conduct of the former police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Cambridgeshire, following a referral by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough police and crime panel. The referral followed a complaint made by a member of the public to Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

"Initial information indicates the former PCC exchanged a series of messages with the adult member of the public last month through social media.

"IOPC oversees the police complaints system and investigates the most serious incidents and complaints involving the police. All our work is done independently of the police, government and interest groups. The IOPC oversight of PCCs is outlined in the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, which states that we can only investigate the conduct of a PCC if there is an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed.

"Our investigation is in its early stages and we are in the process of gathering information."

A spokesman for the district council said: "We can confirm that we have received Jason Ablewhite's notice of resignation, and it will be processed tomorrow (Friday 22nd November)."