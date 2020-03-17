Ashley Hempstead, 24, broke into the property in Euston Street, Huntingdon, April 23, 2019, by forcing the kitchen window.

Once inside Hempstead stole food and cooking utensils from the kitchen, before spraying cleaning liquid over the floor and walls and smashing the living room door.

He initially denied the allegation in police interview, but when shown clear CCTV footage of the offences being committed he admitted it was him.

Hempstead, of Aspen Green, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Peterborough Crown Court on March 16.

He was sentenced to 11 months in jail, suspended for two years, 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement and handed a 12-week curfew.

DC Henry Longhurst said: “Hempstead knew the weaknesses of his old address and used that to his advantage, hopefully having almost a year in prison hanging over his head will prevent him from re-offending.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary.

