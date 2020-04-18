Richard Cousins, 28, met his partner and two of her friends at The Regal pub in St Andrew’s Street, Cambridge, on January 18, a court heard.

An argument ensued and Cousins became aggressive, the door staff intervened and ejected all four from the pub and they went their separate ways.

About 20 minutes later, Cousins approached the three women again who were still in St Andrew’s Street and became confrontational.

He then punched his partner’s friend in the face, knocking her to the ground.

A doorman who witnessed the assault intervened, and in the process of trying to detain Cousins was knocked to the ground causing his finger and thumb to fracture.

Cousins, of Jeavons Close, Cambourne, was arrested the following day and in interview he claimed the attack was “self-defence”.

However, he then plead guilty to two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of assault by beating at Cambridge Crown Court on April 15.

He was sentenced to one year in prison and handed a five-year restraining order.

DC Dan Harper said after the hearing: “This was a brutal attack, which could quite easily have had a tragic outcome.

“Hopefully during his year in prison Cousins will have time to reflect on his behaviour and become a better person when he is released.”